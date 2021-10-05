Leslie Janice Poahway JAN James

Graveside service for Pastor Leslie Janice James will be 2 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021, at Cache KCA Cemetery with Pastor Bill Foote and Sue Burgess officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Wednesday 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Leslie Janice “Jan” James, 68, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Jan was born in Lawton to Lester and Margaret (Monenerkit) Poahway. She was the eighth child of 15 siblings. A loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she loved her big family. She grew up in Cache and attended Cache School. Jan graduated from Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science degree in primary education. She became an ordained minister for the Oklahoma Indian Methodist Church from where she retired. She then started her teaching career where she recently taught 4th grade at Millard Fillmore Elementary in Oklahoma City. A devout Christian, Jan loved traveling across Oklahoma with her husband singing and preaching the gospel. She was a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
She is survived by her husband Virgil James; son, Gregory Steen and his wife, Tami; grandchildren: Courtney; Jared; and Joseph; great-grandson, Caelum Joel Schoonover; brothers: Phil Monenerkit; Norman; Jarvis Poahway; George Poahway; Jonathan Poahway; all of Cache; sisters: Pat Gilpin; Sandra Moore; Sue Burgess; Tammy Zambrana, all of Lawton; Marlinda Johns; Faustina Sovo all of Cache; uncle, Jimmy Ray Caddo; aunt, Lorene Pennington; many nieces, nephews, cousins other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Michael Poahway; Forrest Poahway; and Franklin Whitewolf and sister Francine Breaux.