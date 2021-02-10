Funeral service for Leslie Frank Littlefield will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Cullison, pastor of First Baptist Church in Geronimo officiating.
Burial will follow in Walters Cemetery.
Leslie Frank Littlefield, age 70, Lawton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Lexington. He was born Dec. 25, 1950, in Bisbee, Arizona, to Billy Hoyt and Margie Fay (Barrow) Littlefield. He spent the majority of his life in Geronimo and Lawton and was a graduate of Geronimo High School.
Survivors include two sisters: Linda Mitchum, Mustang, and Margaret Snyder and her husband, Sammy, Lawton; a brother, Jimmy Littlefield, Pennsylvania and four nieces: Angela Farmer, Corpus Christi, Texas; Michelle Farmer, Lawton; Melaney Harrsion and her husband; Pete and Laura Smith, all of Mustang.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.