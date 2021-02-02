Memorial service for Leslie Benson Warren will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Phil Jones officiating. The viewing will be Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. The family will be in attendance.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Leslie Benson Warren, age 73, Lawton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. He was born on Oct. 4, 1947, in Center, Texas, to Dr. Lester G. and Beth Warren. Benson was a devoted husband and father to his wife Katherine and his two sons, Austin and Colton.
Benson received a Master of Fine Arts, 1974, a Master of Arts, 1971, and a Bachelor of Science, 1970, from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Benson became known for his large-scale steel and cast bronze public sculptures. He was a long-time member of the Texas Sculpture Symposium. His sculptures are found in the collections of Midwestern State University, the University of Tennessee’s Reese Collection, and numerous other universities across the country. He has won many purchase awards and best of shows with his sculptures.
For 40 years Benson dedicated his professional career to mentoring his art students, both academically and personally. His students were touched by his wisdom, knowledge and his ability to listen wholeheartedly. Benson was our modern day philosopher. He always asked the question “Why?” and expected well thought out answers. Numerous students found successful careers in the visual arts and attribute their success to him.
Benson was known for building many things, from sculptures to the home he and his family would live in for 30 plus years, but he was especially known for building up the lives of others who were fortunate enough to know him.
He never let anything slow him down. His love for learning and hard work were evident; even during retirement, he took up a new love of gardening and went on to build an art studio for his beloved wife.
He worked hard to enrich the lives of all his loved ones and friends, and worked especially hard to provide for his family. Benson and Katherine would enjoy his garden, pickling the various vegetables he would grow with his own two hands, and taking walks on a trail Benson created just for her.
Benson instilled in his sons a work ethic that he practiced every day. “If you’re going to take the time do a job, you might as well do it right”. With this belief, he brought his sons along for help on his numerous diverse projects and encouraged the same attitude in that of their own. He was actively involved in their education—teaching them to read at a young age, helping them with homework, and challenging them to go above and beyond expectations. He encouraged and supported their creative endeavors from elementary to graduate school, ensuring that they had the best opportunities possible. His hands on approach and do-it-yourself attitude were essential to their upbringing and current pursuit of academic and professional accomplishments.
His love of history and home was evident in the annual visits he would take to his family farm in Center, Texas. There, he would walk with his family through the woods and enjoy cherished memories of the past, the peacefulness of nature, and the antique heirlooms left by his family before him.
Benson and his creations were larger than life, and to this day, it is impossible to look at his art, his home, his students’ and sons’ lives, and not see what are standing memorials to him.
Benson is survived by his wife, Katherine Liontas-Warren; sons: Austin Warren and Colton Warren; sisters: Laura Oates and Carolyn Filippelli; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Lester G. and Beth Warren, and grandparents: Jess and Ella Warren, Center, Texas.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com