Memorial Services in Loving Memory of Leroy Tyrone Johnson, age 42, will be held 11:00 a.m.--Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue)—Lawton.
Mr. Johnson died Monday, January 27, 2020 in Lawton. Inurnment will be under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Leroy Tyrone Johnson was born December 4, 1977 to Bonny Johnson and Lee Roy Johnson in Dallas, Texas where he received his early childhood education. Having lived in Lawton, Oklahoma he attended Eisenhower High School and some schooling in Colorado. He enjoyed being around his nephews and nieces, playing basketball and listening to music.
Survivors include: his sons, Davontay Johnson and LeAndre Johnson; his mother, Bonny Johnson, of Lawton, OK; his father, Lee Roy Johnson of Dallas, TX; his sister, LaTasha Johnson of Lawton, OK; two brothers, Le’Dominique Johnson and DeMarcus Johnson; his niece, Alizae Johnson of Lawton, OK and his nephew, Kenard Swearengin of Lawton, OK; his grandmother, Alberta Johnson of Dallas, TX; special friends, Shacone Taylor and Darnell Smart.
Leroy is preceded in death by his daughter, Brianda Lanay Hollaway-Johnson; his grandfather, Burrell Johnson and a special friend, Ronald Perkins (Hotshot).