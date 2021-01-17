LeRoy Howard Eastland 75, of Fletcher Oklahoma went to be with Jesus on December 12, 2020 at his home. LeRoy is survived by his wife Twyla and six children, John and his wife Leticia, Angie, Andrew and his wife Delia, Ruth and her husband Heriberto, Dawn, Rebecca and husband James. Grandchildren Jen’a , Jasmine, John, Morgan, Andy, Holden, Alyssa, Adrian, Katelyn Branden , Daisy, Roman, Nathan Gale, Wilay and Ayanna. He also leaves behind six Great Grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Leroy loved all of his family very much.
LeRoy was born January 31, 1945 in Springfield, Missouri. He spent most of his childhood spending time with his brothers and cousins. At 21 years old he joined the army, stationed in both Texas and Germany, where he started his family. LeRoy was a public servant, working as a fireman, and a police officer. He married the love of his life Twyla, August 26 1989 and in 1994 they moved to Fletcher, Oklahoma.
LeRoy had a love for music, and singing oldies, and gospel for his family and friends. He enjoyed building and creating a beautiful home. He was a jack of all trades, and loved finding new projects to build. LeRoy truly cared for all people and did not know a stranger. Leroy touched the lives of everyone he met with his compassionate sprit and sense of humor, and he will be very missed.
LeRoy is proceeded in death by his parents Clarence, and Ruth, brothers Herbert, and John, and sister Evelyn.
Family is planning a memorial service some time in late spring.