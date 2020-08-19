WILDWOOD, FL – Leroy D. Warner, 79, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at UF Health Hospital in The Village, Florida following a brief illness.
He was born on July 24, 1941 in Watonga, Oklahoma to Albert and Vesta (Mooney) Warner.
Leroy served in the United States Navy for 4 years and was honorably discharged in in 1962.
Leroy worked as a civil service painter at Fort Sill, Oklahoma for 20 years.
Survivors: Wife-Sheree (Graham) Warner-married October 15, 1981; Son-David (Beth) Warner-Chapel Hill Tennessee; Grandchildren-Erik Warner and Katie Warner-Chapel Hill, Tennessee; Goddaughter-Krystal Lund-Elgin, Oklahoma; Brother-Gene Warner-Apache, Oklahoma
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings-Leona Taylor, Wilma Davis and Billy Joe Warner
Services honoring Leroy’s life and legacy will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1 pm in the Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria, Indiana with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria, Indiana.
Social distancing and all mandates that are effective at that time will be observed.
