LeRoy Carl Dean, 80, Marlow, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Marlow.
No service is planned at this time. All arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
LeRoy was born Monday, April 6, 1942 in Pasadena, CA, to Leslie Bufford and Eleanor Grace (Sothcott) Dean. He attended Pasadena High School and later become a proud member of the United States Army. LeRoy married Betty Pipkin on Feb. 26, 2016, in Marlow. He and Betty celebrated more than six wonderful years of marriage at the time of his passing. LeRoy enjoyed watching TV, working on lawn mowers, and dancing. He loved his family the most, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he cherished any time they spent together. LeRoy will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife, Betty, of the home; six sons: Jerry Dean; Leslie Dean; Rodney Pipkin and wife Erin; Gary Pipkin and wife Megan; and Brian Pipkin and wife Vangie; two daughters: Susan Dean, and Shari Bradshaw; several grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.
In addition to his first wife and mother of his children, Chloe Ball Pipkin, LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jarrett, sister, Berniece, and two sons, Gordon Pipkin and Craig Pipkin.