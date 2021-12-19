Funeral service for Lepena Takena Robinson will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Lepena Takena Robinson, also known as Taz and Tazzy, passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 48. She was born in South Boston, Virginia to Robert Junior Clark and Tajpaultaiwana Garland. She graduated high school, attended college and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant while serving in the U.S. Army.
She married Lloyd A. Robinson on April 8, 2019 in Lawton. She enjoyed playing darts at the Butterfly Lounge, going to the casinos, spoiling her grandkids and planning family events.
Left to cherish her memory is her spouse, Lloyd Robinson; her son, Joel Crutchfield; daughters: Laqueata Clark and Jaheia Clark; stepsons: Lloyd Robinson Jr. and Joshua Inserra; grandkids: Trevonte; Javonte; Zamonte; Jaddeus; Taria; JaLiyah and Leilani; her father, Robert Junior Clark; her brother, Robert Clark Jr.; her sister, Traci Clark; nephews: Mario Dodson, David Dodson and Jeremiah Clark; and nieces: Mariah Clark and Isabella Clark.
Preceding her in death is her mother, Tajpaultaiwana Garland; grandmother, LouElla Cunningham; sister, Georgia Dodson and her uncle, Leroy Watkins.