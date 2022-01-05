Funeral service for former Frederick resident Leotus Edward “Odie” Rollins age 100, of Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Frederick with Mike Haverland, minister of the 13th & Josephine Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Rollins passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veteran Center.
Leotus Edward Rollins was born Feb. 12, 1921, in Tipton, to Edward F. and Emma (Collins) Rollins. He attended Tipton Public Schools. On Dec. 23, 1938, he and Johnnie Marie Wilson were united in marriage in Altus. Odie served in the Navy Seabees during the Battle of Okinawa. He worked as an operating engineer in the oil fields for many years. He was a member of the 13th & Josephine Church of Christ.
He is survived by one son, Curtis Rollins and his wife Alicia of Lawton; his sister-in-law, Vivian Wilson Hill of Frederick; three grandsons: Phillip Eugene Rollins; Ryan Bluntschly and his wife, Missy; and Daevid Bluntschly and his wife, Elizabeth; five step-grandchildren: Julio Hernandez; Diana Cruz; Jennifer Babel; Nixon Pesina, and Roberta Hernandez; two great-granddaughters: Sara and Ella Bluntschly; and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emma Rollins; his wife, Johnnie Marie Rollins who preceded him in death on March 16, 2010; and one daughter, Phyllis Bluntschly, and one grandson, Michael Edward Rollins.