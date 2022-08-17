Funeral services for Leonard Payne will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Marsh, Pastor of Carriage Hills Christian Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home just prior to the service scheduled at 2 p.m.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Leonard Francis Payne was born May 17, 1932 and left this earth to be with our Lord on Aug. 13, 2022 in Argyle, Texas at the age of 90 years.
He is survived by his three daughters: Lynn Payne Buttram and husband, Chuck of Argyle, Texas; Debbie Payne Trotter and husband, Rich of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, and Renai Payne, of Argyle, Texas; and Rodney Greggs and wife Michelle of Columbus, Mississippi were his son and daughter by choice. Surviving grandchildren include: Jennifer Buttram Geller and her husband Colby Geller of Argyle, Texas; Sean Trotter and his wife Carolina Schunck Brochado Trotter of Sellersville, Pennsylvania; Emily Trotter Willouer and her husband A.J. Willouer of Telford, Pennsylvania; US Army Captain Richard Trotter and his wife Katie Jean Walker Trotter of Hillsboro, New Jersey; and Travis Rogers of Lexington, Kentucky.
He also was the proud great-grandfather of eight including Hayden Calvert and soon to be wife Amber Minkner of Argyle, Texas; Tessa, Lenny, Sylvie, and Isaac Willouer of Telford, Pennsylvania; Matthew and Elena Trotter of Sellersville, Pennsylvania; and Josie Jean Trotter of Hillsboro, New Jersey.
Jane Payne of Apache, is his sole surviving sister-in-law along with several nephews and nieces. He also had a fatherly relationship with Ladonna Dorsainvil of Justin, Texas.
Leonard was born in Oklahoma City, to W.E. “Doc” and Ruth Marie (Eickhoff) Payne. He was one of six children and was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Helen Romaine (Booth) Payne, his parents, four brothers, Billy, David, Donald, and Glen, one sister, Pat Payne Talley, one grandson, Mickey Buttram and several nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
Leonard grew up in Apache, and married the love of his life, Helen Romaine Booth on Nov. 27, 1952, and moved to Lawton, that same year. The day after they were married, Leonard was drafted into the Army for two years serving at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Fort Sill, and in Germany. Upon leaving military service, Leonard worked as a mechanic at Oscar Cox Pontiac, but in 1967 he and Romaine put in their own automotive repair shop, Payne’s Garage, that they operated together until retiring in 1986.
Anyone who ever met Leonard would never forget him. He was one of the best mechanics Lawton ever had and continued to advise others on automotive repair even up until a few days before his death. Leonard was a dedicated family man, mentor, and Christian who believed firmly in the church and Jesus Christ.
When they weren’t busy raising their three daughters, running their business, or playing with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Leonard and Romaine loved to travel. Much of their vacation time was spent Jeeping in Red River, New Mexico and Lake City, Colorado, and just spending time together. He’s missed her so much over the last two years since she passed, that he was looking forward to finally being reunited with her and getting to see Jesus.
He was loved and will be missed by anyone who knew him. In honor of Leonard, donations may be made to local nonprofit organizations supporting Alzheimer’s Disease or Hospice.
Pallbearers:
Leonard James Willouer
Sean Trotter
Travis Rogers
Richard Trotter
Hayden Calvert
Rodney Greggs
Colby Geller
