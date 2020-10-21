Leonard Parker 92 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday October 21,2020
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday October 23, 2020 at Cache Creek KCA Cemetery west of Apache. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1PM until 4PM at the funeral home.
He was born December 29, 1927 in the country near Apache to Len and Bertie (Fischer) Parker. He attended and graduated from Ft. Sill Indian School. Leonard worked as an Instructional Aide at Ft. Sill Indian School and Magdalena Dormitory in Magdalena, New Mexico for the BIA until retirement.
He was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He loved cooking on the grill, playing pool, fishing, cutting fire wood, dominoes and hunting.
He is survived by: five children: Leonard Keith Parker and wife Rhonda of Elgin, Gary Lyndon Parker of Anadarko, Jeannie Peralta, Patricia Diane Parker, Julie Denise Moore all of Lawton, numerous grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: wife Sunda LaRue Parker; son Michael Parker; parents Len and Bertie Parker.
Please wear face masks and social distancing.