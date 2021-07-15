Leonard Keith Cartwright, age 82, a resident of Terral, peacefully passed away at his home, on July 13, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Terral First Baptist Church.
Keith was born June 9, 1939 in Wapanucka, to John Shafter and Vera (Harrison) Cartwright. On Aug. 19, 1983 he and Judy Burrow were united in marriage in Temple. His parents moved the family to Lawton when Keith was young. Keith spent most of life in Lawton, attending school there and graduated from Lawton High School in 1957. He worked for many years for U.S. Tobacco as a sales representative. He was an avid bowler and also enjoyed playing softball. Keith was a people person, never meeting a stranger, and always introducing himself with a smile. He had a knack for making people laugh. He loved his church and church family, as well as his loving dog, Ruby. Keith was a great father to his children, a wonderful brother, loving husband, and a fun grandpa.
Survivors include his wife Judy, of the home; his children: Darrin Cartrwright, Oklahoma City; Jackie Cartwright Lyons, Cache; Jason Burrow, Fritz Burrow; David Burrow, and Terisa Rogers. Also, his grandchildren: Jake; Belinda; Pat; Tasha; Nick; Travis; Coty; and Julia; sisters: Florene Heimer; Laverne Aumann; Ema Herbert; and Brenda Moody and husband Spanky; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters, two great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Carrie Burrow; and two son-in-laws, Jon Lyons, and Jim Rogers.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Terral First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online condolences may be sent to terralfh@pldi.net