Mr. Leonard Dean Butler, age 34, passed away on February 15, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Viewing/Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 12PM — 8PM also at the South Dekalb Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Westview Cemetery-1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta GA. He is survived by his loving parents: Leonard & Janice Butler; sister, Lashonda Butler; his grandmother, Murlene Thomas; 8 uncles, 4 aunts, and a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, dear relatives and special friends. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info and to express your condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL (404)241-5656