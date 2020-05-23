Graveside service for Leonard Alfred Howell, 97, of Faxon will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Faxon Cemetery, Faxon, Oklahoma with Marvin Wyatt officiating.
Mr. Howell passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at a local care facility in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Leonard was born on October 10, 1922, in Faxon, Oklahoma to James Alfred and Freda (Bangerter) Howell. He attended Faxon High School. Leonard married Geneva M. Hurst on May 31, 1947. He was a John Deere mechanic in Munday, Texas until he returned to Faxon to farm. He was a dairy man and was known throughout the area as an excellent cotton farmer. He was an avid supporter of the Chattanooga Basketball Team and never missed a game.
Survivors include his daughter, Sherry and husband, Mike Humble, of Lawton; six grandchildren, Codie Howell and wife EJ, Lawton, Chelsea WIlliams and husband, Robert, Chattanooga, Erica Cheney and husband, David, El Paso, TX, Haylie, Colton, and Chayton Humble and wife Kobe, Lawton; four great grandchildren, Shealyn, Maria, and Makayla Howell, and Piper Humble; four sisters, Lucille Huffine, Lawton, Dorothy Couch, Jonesville, N.C., Lavella Hair, Athens, TX, and Helen Porter, Lawton; brother, Earl Howell, Indiahoma; brother-in-law Glen Hamilton, Lawton; two sister-in-laws and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Geneva; his daughter Tammie; four sisters: Lois Matlock, Mildred Hamilton, Mary King, and Janelle Howell; and three brothers: Robert Howell, Harold Howell, and an infant brother.
