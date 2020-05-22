Funeral for Leon Nash Jr., 86, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Howard-Harris Funeral Services.
Interment Fort Sill National Cemetery. June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 12:23 pm
