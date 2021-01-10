Funeral service for Leo OC James was held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church in Lawton and interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Leo passed away in Lawton on Nov. 12, 2020. Arrangements were under the direction of Howard –Harris Funeral Home.
Leo was born April 27, 1937, to Josephine Brooks (McCowen) and Emerson James in Oklahoma City. He was baptized at a young age at Friendship Holiness Pentecostal Church, but was a member of St. James Baptist Church. Leo attended Lawton Dunbar Elementary and graduated from Douglas High School in 1957. He worked for several different businesses in Lawton: The Building Lumber Company in 1957, The City of Lawton in 1959, Gilbert Drugs Store, Fort Sill Mess Hall, until he begun working for the Frisco Railroad Company in 1969 and retired from the Burlington Northern/ Santa Fe Railroad Company after 26 years. During that time Leo received several awards for outstanding achievements with the railroad company for his service, dedication and safety record.
Leo married Frankie Lee Thompson (Schaffer) in 1960, and the couple later divorced. He then married the late Ruby Lee Huffman in 1974, and they divorced.
Leo loved the outdoors, where he would spend time fishing, hunting, gardening and yard work. If you could not find him in any of those areas, you could find him playing dominoes with his friends in his favorite spot of his yard, on the side of his house where it was always a cool breeze or in his den where he would listen to his favorite music, the Blues and Jazz. Every day, he would enjoy drinking a Diet Coke or Lemonade with his best friend Alfred Cooper (Dodie) as they would sit in Alfred’s truck for hours enjoying each other’s company. Leo also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren, who brought him lots of joy. He loved all of his family and would do all he could to help us when it was needed. Leo was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Leo spent his last days enjoying his life outdoors when he could and he was over joyed with the birth of his three newest great great-grandchildren: Jayce, Khalil, and Khaliece.
He is survived by his daughters: Donna E. James, Lawton; Gwendolyn Johnson of Georgia; two sons: Lt. Col. (Ret.) Korya J. James and his wife Sharon, El Paso, TX; Ishumell James, Denver, CO; a sister, Sherrone McCowen, Austin, TX; daughter’s-in-law: Cynthia James, Milwaukee, WI; Angie James, Lawton; and countless number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Brooks McCowen; his father, Emerson James; his grandparents: John and Martha Brooks; his sons: Stacey Eugene and Robert Earl James; a daughter, Sharon Boyette; brothers: Arvil James; Bobby E. Young; Emmitt S. James; Lewis D. McKenzie Sr.; and Ivy Gene Long; aunts: Viola Brooks; Addie Mae Stevenson; Mildred Salvage; Mabel Brooks; Elizabeth Montgomery; uncles: John Brooks Jr.; Bell Brooks; nephews: David Eugene and Alfred Joe Young; along with many other relatives.