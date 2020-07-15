Graveside service for former Frederick resident Lenora Patton, age 93, of Grove, Oklahoma will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Frederick Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Patton passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Grandwood Assisted Living in Grove, Oklahoma.
Mildred Lenora (Spain) Patton was born September 29, 1926, in Frederick, Oklahoma to Logan Briggs and Sallie Maud (Pace) Spain. She attended Frederick Public School, graduating from Frederick High School with the Class of 1944. On September 16, 1948, she and Billy Wade Patton were united in marriage in Frederick, Oklahoma. Lenora was the Volunteer Coordinator for the Tillman County Memorial Hospital for several years and later worked for the Tri-County Nutrition Program. She was a former member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority; and enjoyed playing bridge for many years at the Frederick Golf and County Club. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Frederick, Oklahoma.
She is survived by one daughter, Marta K. Patton and her wife Diana Treat of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two sons, Wade Patton and his wife Susan of Grove, Oklahoma, and Todd Patton and his wife Janice of Denver, Colorado; one sister Kaye Meaders and her husband Arlan of Frederick, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Tracy, Jessica, Lindsey, Angela, Jack and Nick; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Logan and Sally Spain; and her husband, Bill Patton.
