Graveside services for Lenora Roach Dowlen were held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Letitia Cemetery, Lawton, with Dr. Bill Watkins officiating. Burial is under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Lenora Inez (Roach) Dowlen was born Dec. 15, 1928 in Pleasant Valley Community southeast of Lawton, to George Washington and Nancy Elizabeth (Miller) Roach and departed this life in Lawton on June 16, 2022 at the age of 93 years, 6 months and 1 day.
Lenora married Arthur B. “Abe” Cullen and to this union a daughter, Reba Joyce, was born. She began working at the Haggar factory at Temple, in 1960 and stayed until it closed in the early 90’s. On Oct. 4, 1963 she married James Vincent Dowlen, making their home in Temple. Her hobbies were crocheting and quilting. After Jimmy’s passing, she eventually moved into a Lawton care center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Dowlen in 2011; her daughter, Reba Joyce Easing in 2020; five sisters: Bessie (Aston) Cothren; Lois Ray; Elsie Pollard; Alice Fletcher and Kathleen Roach; and three brothers: Riley Roach, who was “Lost at Sea” in 1945, Edward “Ed” Roach and Charley Roach.
Survivors include her grandchildren: Neil Royal; Keith Royal; Nicholas Esing; Austin Esing; Carol Darsheid; Jewel Esing and Bill Esing all of the Savannah, GA area; great grandchildren: Jarrod; Madison Abigail; Braylon; Connon and Kembal; her son-in-law, Jeff Esing of GA; her brothers: Alonzo Roach of Lawton; Jack Roach and Beverly of Billerica, MA; and John Roach and Cora of Fletcher; and many nieces and nephews.