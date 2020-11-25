Lennis Edge, age 66, of Anadarko, passed away Nov. 19th, 2020 in Oklahoma City. He was born May 22, 1954 in Lawton, to Edwin Edge and Kathleen Cannon. Lennis was raised in the Ft. Cobb and Anadarko area and graduated from Anadarko High School in 1972. He served his country in the Marine Corps from 1976 — 1979.
Lennis liked to read big history books, fish and spend time at the lake.
He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Jacquelyn Edge of Midwest City; long time companion, Charlene French; six sisters: Allison Henry, Sabrina Henry both of Lawton; Laura Young of Chickasha; Leslie Young, Lisa Brush and Lollie Edge; three brothers: Gene Henry of Oklahoma City; Eric Edge of Anadarko and Lance of Anadarko area; three grandchildren: Ashauna, Jailyn and Vincent; three great-grandchildren: Evauna, Asher and Adreil.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother Lawrence Edge, Sister Charlotte Brush.
A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Funeral Home Chapel Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ted Mercer officiating.
Services under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.smithfuneralservices.com