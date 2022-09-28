Funeral for Lena Chockpoyah Calfy will be at 10 a.m., at Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Church of the Nazarene, Walters, with Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. A Prayer service will be held at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., Ed Eschiti officiating.

Lena Ann (Chockpoyah) Calfy was born to Lee and Alice Lorean (Hicks) Chockpoyah on Feb. 16, 1944 northeast of Walters, and departed this life in Lawton, on Sept. 25, 2022 at the age of 78 years, 7 months and 9 days.