Funeral for Lena Chockpoyah Calfy will be at 10 a.m., at Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Church of the Nazarene, Walters, with Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating. A Prayer service will be held at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., Ed Eschiti officiating.
Lena Ann (Chockpoyah) Calfy was born to Lee and Alice Lorean (Hicks) Chockpoyah on Feb. 16, 1944 northeast of Walters, and departed this life in Lawton, on Sept. 25, 2022 at the age of 78 years, 7 months and 9 days.
Lena grew up northeast of Walters on Beaver Creek and attended Lone Star School until transferring to Walters to begin her freshman year. She graduated from Walters High School in 1962. Lena married Michael Monzell “Mike” Calfy on July 6, 1962 in Walters where they have made their home and raised four kids. Through the years she worked at a factory in Frederick, worked at the city library and was a teacher’s aide at Walters Public Schools. In the ‘80s she co-owned E & L Snack Shack and later owned the Wagon Wheel Restaurant. She also helped Mike build a few houses. In the 1990s she attended college, receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art from Cameron University in 1999 and went on to get her Master of Arts in Teaching in 2001.
Lena was very active in her church with children and youth ministries for many years and in 2001 received her Elder Ordination from The Church of The Nazarene in Oklahoma City. She pastored the Emerson Nazarene Church west of Walters for a number of years and has since served as Associate Pastor at The Church of the Nazarene in Walters.
Lena enjoyed reading, painting, drawing, playing dominoes with her sisters and simply enjoyed time with her family most of all. She also enjoyed serving the Comanche Nation on the Housing Board and the traveling she experienced while on the board.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Alice Chockpoyah; and two sisters, Connie and Lou.
Survivors include her husband, Mike, of the home; four children and spouses: Mike Jr. and Lori Calfy of Edmond; Shiela and Dan Swanner of Oklahoma City; Fonda and Jim Keesee of Walters, and Chris Fletcher and Brittanni McMenamin of Chickasha; two brothers: Fred Chockpoyah of Walters, and Eddie and Rose Chockpoyah of Grandfield; five sisters: Marie “Midge” Sevier of Moore; Lavera Thompson; Sylvia Jean Ricketts; Geraldine Gray all of Walters and Jessie Foster of Comanche; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, other relatives and a host of friends.