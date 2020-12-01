Lelbert “Ears” Kopepassah Jr. was born into this vast, dynamical world on February 22, 1948 in Lawton, Oklahoma. After 72 loving and generous years with us, Ears took his last earthly trip to dance with the angels on November 24, 2020. He was greeted with open arms at heaven’s gates by his father, Lelbert “Spud” Kopepassah Sr.; mother, Nona Quoetone-Kopepassah; mother-in-law, Margaret Ticeahkie-Pipestem; brother, Elton Quoetone; sister-in-law, Pamela Pipestem; brother-in-law, Blase Pipestem, and special family friend, Charity Dawn Ware. Ears continues to be celebrated on earth by his devoted and adoring wife, Tina Pipestem-Kopepassah; sister, Sophia Bertha Taptto and spouse Pete Taptto; brother, Butch Tahsequah and spouse Linda Tahsequah; brother, Dennis Kopepassah and spouse Jackie Kopepassah; brother, Marlan Quoetone; his loving son, Lane “Son” Kopepassah; daughter, Paula Chibitty; daughter, Kelly Kopepassah-Turtle and spouse Timothy Turtle; daughter, Margaret Leslie Kopepassah; daughter, Lisa “Lee” Kopepassah and spouse Richard Tolbert; daughter, Angela Toehay-Wright and spouse Cory Jackson; granddaughter, Destiny “Toots” Kopepassah; grandson, Darien “Spikeman” Satepeahtaw; grandson, Bivin “BJ” Davis Jr. and companion Sarai Pettie; grandson, Gabriel “Gab” Kopepassah; grandson, Colin Kopepassah; grandson, Zachary Kopepassah; granddaughter, Evelyn Kopepassah; grandson, Kristopher Kopepassah; granddaughter, Gabbriella Kopepassah; grandson, Major Pewenofkit Jr.; granddaughter, Paige Pewenofkit; and great-grandchildren, Madden, Neveah, Mila, and Harlan; nephew, Calob Bush and spouse Rebecca Bush; and nephew, Jimmy Collins. The life of Ears is also being rejoiced by his lifelong friends from Mountain View, OK, his co-workers & friends at the Comanche Nation Housing Authority, and numerous other friends and family. You can ask anyone that ever met him, Ears never met a stranger.
Our dad graduated from Mt. View High School in 1966 and was drafted into the United States Army on December 6, 1967. He served his country with pride and integrity with the MOS code of Transportation and drove trucks throughout Long Binh, Vietnam. He was a distinguished 100% disabled Vietnam Veteran. He spent his free time in Vietnam supplying ice cream and treats to the orphans in the villages and helping Mama San keep the other soldiers in line and safe. He wholeheartedly loved to play fast pitch softball. He played catcher for the All-Indian Red Race Fast Pitch Softball Team where he left his heart on ballfields throughout the US. He loved to travel with gusto, to meet new people, to experience life, and everything life had to offer him. Our dad attended USAO in Chickasha, OK and studied Business Management. He was a construction worker by trade, a builder, a problem solver, and genuine, inherent teacher of life. He had worked at many military bases throughout Oklahoma and Texas. His last place of employment was the Comanche Nation Housing Authority. When he began working at the Housing Authority, it was only supposed to be a short stint but a mere 10 years later he was a pillar of the community. He helped people throughout SW Oklahoma through his generosity and sheer will of wanting to help others. The legacy our dad leaves us is the ability to tell a great story, to fight the good fight each day, to help anyone you can, and to be there for one another. To our dad, blood did not a family make. A family is made by showing up and being there for the ones you love, loving unconditionally, and accepting you just the way you were. He had an innate ability to always make you feel more than you felt of yourself and safe without reservations. In the Kiowa language, Kopepassah means, “Standing on the Edge of the Cliff.” Our dad stood on the edge of the cliff every single day of his life. He never knew fear, he watched over all of us, and made sure to be our stronghold. He led people in a way that made you want to resolutely follow him. Today, our dad would tell us, “Don’t cry, death is a part of life, I’m living on through you. What do we have to do today? Come on, let’s go, we have things we have to take care of.”
Graveside service will be Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 1PM at the Carnegie City Cemetery with Rev. Samuel Otis officiating. Burial will follow under the Direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Officiating:
Reverend Samuel Otis
Pall Bearers: Steve Parker, Kevin Suazo, Derek Niedo, Moque Forsythe, Eugene Mithlo, Darren Asepermy, Wes Christian, Michael Elam.