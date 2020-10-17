Leiland was born in the Old Hobart General Hospital on August 18th, 1936 to Evert L. Osmond and Georgia Nevada Duty Osmond. He graduated from high school in 1954 from Gotebo, Oklahoma. After high school he attended Southwestern State College for one year rooming and roaming with Larry Halford. College was not for Leiland, so he went to Kansas to work for the Boeling Company. In 1959, Leiland was drafted by the United States Army, where he was on the sharp shooting rifle team, winning many awards for his marksmanship. He spent his 2 years touring in Bamberg, Germany. Shortly after returning home from Germany he met his wife Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Ray, marrying her on September 30, 1961. They lived in marital bliss for 59 wonderful years, not one argument was had. They raised 3 children Darla Beth, Evert Lyndel, and David Brian in Gotebo. Who blessed them with 6 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Leiland had several jobs during his lifetime, working for the Sewell Brothers, Oklahoma Highway Department, a self employed demolitionist (where his goal was to tear down every school in the state, because he loved school soooo much), and Farm Bureau Insurance Crop Adjuster with his dad Evert L. Osmond. (He received his schooling to be a crop adjuster from Panhandle State University). In 1980, Leiland was appointed interim Kiowa County Commissioner-District 1 for 2 years. He then was officially elected District 1 Kiowa County Commissioner 1982-1998. He then retired to be a full time Colonel of the coyote hunters and professional domino player.
Leiland enjoy hunting and fishing , whether it be here in Oklahoma, the Rocky Mountains, or wherever the opportunity arose. His favorite spot to hunt would be in the front seat of his pickup with a mic in one hand, gun in the other, and pulling into a grass pasture to booger out a coyote. There’s nothing he loved more than the thrill of the race. Evert Leiland Osmond went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020.
Survived by his Wife: Mary Elizabeth Osmond of Gotebo, OK, Daughter: Darla Beth Parrish & husband Larry of Fort Cobb, OK, Sons: Evert Lyndel Osmond & wife Allison of Hammon, OK and David Brian Osmond of Gotebo, OK, Grandchildren: Tori Danielle Parrish of Fort Cobb, OK. Brendon Ray Orr Osmond & wife Gabriella of Erick, OK, Dakota Brian Osmond of Gotebo, OK, Savannah Kate Osmond Pollard & husband Dylan of Elk City, OK, Dason Blake Osmond & wife Mallori of Gotebo, OK, Peyton Kale Osmond of Hammon, OK, Great Grandchildren: Mylee Schimmle, Kimberlynn Grace Osmond, Jaycie Rae Osmond, Lexi Jean Osmond, Kason Grant Osmond, Baby Orr Osmond, and Baby Pollard, Sisters: Jill Osmond Weise & husband Tim of Murfreesboro, TN and Peggy Jean Osmond of Hobart, OK. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: Father: Evert L Osmond, Mother: Georgia Nevada Duty Osmond, Brothers: Lowell Osmond and Ronald Lee Osmond, Sisters: Jimmie Sue Osmond, Greta Ann Osmond Greb and Susie Lena Osmond Halford.
Graveside: 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 Gotebo Cemetery Gotebo, Oklahoma