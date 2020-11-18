Word has been received on the death of Leila Sue Shortt.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Leila Sue Shortt, 60, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in Lawton. She was born August 15, 1960 in Frankfurt, Germany to MSG (Retired) Bobby W. and Nancy M. (Anderson) Shortt. Leila grew up in Germany and Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School. She was a registered nurse who loved to read and loved animals.
Leila is survived by her two brothers: James Shortt, and Anthony Shortt and his wife Tonya, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bobby Wayne Shortt, Jr.
