Graveside Services for Lebert Taunah will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 10 a.m., at the Walters Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Lebert Taunah was born to Leon and Freida Mae (Satepeahtaw) Taunah on July 26, 1951 in Frederick, and departed this life in Duncan, on Aug. 28, 2023 at the age of 72 years, 1 month and 2 days.
Lebert grew up west of Temple. After high school he went on to receive his beauty operator license through Aladdin Beauty College. He then went to work at Casbah West beauty shop in Lawton. He eventually purchased the shop, working a total of 57 years in the industry, retiring in 2022. At one point he also taught at Eve’s Beauty School.
In 1990 Lebert saw a need and invited a family into his life. He ended up raising this family and loving them to the very end. He would have dropped anything for his family to whom he was loyal. He was an active Comanche Nation Elder. He enjoyed painting, singing, gourd dancing, shooting slingshot with his grandson and loved kids in general.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Freida Taunah, and his beloved “Aunt NeNe,” Tina Norman.
Survivors include his daughter, Francesca Taunah-Mielke of Lawton; two sons: Shawn Michael Fogel of Oklahoma City and Brandon Fogel of Lawton; his sister, Cindy Fogel of Lawton; a niece and nephew, Kayla Fogel of Alabama and Bobby Fogel of Lawton; his grandson, Gabriel Taunah-Mielke, numerous other beloved grandchildren, other relatives and friends.