Graveside Services for Lebert Taunah will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 10 a.m., at the Walters Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Lebert Taunah was born to Leon and Freida Mae (Satepeahtaw) Taunah on July 26, 1951 in Frederick, and departed this life in Duncan, on Aug. 28, 2023 at the age of 72 years, 1 month and 2 days.

