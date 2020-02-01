Memorial service for Leanna Jean Lake will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William F. Watkins, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Leanna Jean Lake, 58 of Lawton, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Oklahoma City. She was born August 28, 1961 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Tommy and Deanna Martindale. Leanna was always very caring and strong willed. She was never afraid to speak her mind. Leanna worked hard for the things she had in life and she taught her children about appreciation for the things we have and are given. She loved cars, animals and music, which she shared often with her family.
Leanna is survived by her husband of eight years, Sam Lake of the home, her daughter Jennifer Schmidt, son Richard Schmidt, son Josh Lake, son Jason Lake, son Evan Wallace, her father Tommy Martindale, 2 grandsons, Ricky and Robert Schmidt, granddaughter Katelynn Wallace and her four cats, Bitsy, Tony, Maggie and Jack.
