Funeral for Lawton Lahoma LaRoche Jr., 89, of Lawton, will be at 2:30 p.m. April 8, 2023 at the Heritage Hills Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses at 402 NE Flower Mound Rd, Lawton.Mr. LaRoche died March 18, 2023. He was born on Dec. 24, 1933.For additional information check www.grayfuneral.com