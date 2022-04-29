Memorial service with military honors for Lawson “Buster” Mathis will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 2, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Lawson Quinn “Buster” Mathis, 50, Lawton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home in Lawton.
Buster was born July 15, 1971 in Lawton, to Roger and Sharon (McDaniel) Mathis. He was the third of four brothers, Danny, Stoney, Buster, and Toby. After moves from Pampa, Texas, Big Spring, Texas, Altus, and Fletcher, the family finally moved to Lawton, in 1977. Buster attended school in Lawton beginning at Park Lane Elementary followed by MacArthur Junior and Senior High Schools graduating in 1990. Buster joined the Army 1994 and was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia where he met the love of his life, Dana Dickenson. Buster served a tour of duty in South Korea before his honorable discharge from the Army in 1997. While in the Army, Buster earned the following awards, National Defense Service Medal, Army Lapel Button, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Sharpshooter Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar. After being discharged from the Army, Buster moved to Atlanta in 1998 where he made his career as a job superintendent. Buster was a dedicated worker and had the biggest heart. After the sudden passing of his wife Dana in 2020, Buster moved back to Lawton to be closer to his family. He was a tremendously loved and giving man who was a blessing to all who saw his smiling face. Buster will be a void that’s something you never get over but we will have to try to get through.
Buster is survived by two daughters: Kaitlyn and Courtney; three sons: Colin; Chase, and Chance; siblings: Dan; Stoney and wife Lynette; Toby; Cynthia, and his father, Roger Gail Mathis.
Buster was preceded in death by his mother and wife.