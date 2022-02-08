Funeral for Lawrence (Larry) Ryburn Morgan will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Immanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Mallow, pastor, officiating.
Burial with Lawton Fire Department honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks are required to attend both the funeral service and the visitation.
Lawrence (Larry) Ryburn Morgan, after an unexpected diagnosis of cancer, passed on to his Heavenly home on Friday morning, Feb. 4, 2022, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Lawrence was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Gano and Oleta Morgan on Jan. 30, 1935. He was little brother to Margaret and big brother to Sylvia.
Lawrence is survived by his son Russell Rhine and wife Andrea and daughters Angela Morgan Wiederhold, Nancy Morgan Stokes, Pamela Morgan Wolbeck and husband Jason, and Lisa Morgan Bonner; his grandchildren: Jeremy Rhine, Jessica Franklin and husband Jeffery, Henry T. Wiederhold, Hunter Girard, Evan Chatman, Bailey Stokes Wilhelms and husband Bryan, Chandler Stokes, Brett McCrory and wife Jessica, Morgan McCrory, Reed Bonner and Rylie Bonner; great-grandchildren: Kinley, Dawson, Allison, Maverick, Trey and Luke; sisters: Margaret Morgan and Sylvia Smith; and nephew and niece, Jimmy Ritchie and wife Linda, Janie Hull and husband Stephen, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
As a devout reader of his Bible — upon learning of the seriousness of his illness — he said, “I guess I’ll meet my Lord and Savior sooner rather than later.”
Lawrence served his country in the United States Army as a Truck Master, Gunman and Sharpshooter from 1954-1956 and in the USA Reserves until 1961.
Lawrence served his community as a Lawton firefighter for 23 years, retiring in 1979 as a lieutenant. While serving as a firefighter he also was a long-haul truck driver for Dozie Davis.
Lawrence talents were many: he was a great fisherman, expert WAHOO player, puzzle enthusiast and a fixer of all things. In his retirement he remodeled homes, mowed yards and helped anyone who asked. His hobbies included cooking, writing songs and stories, painting ceramics and traveling the United States. True to his word he cared for his parents until their deaths and his sisters until his death. Lawrence had a great sense of humor and a sharp wit. He loved sharing little zingers and retelling funny stories from his youth.
Lawrence attended Immanuel Baptist Church and was a member of Jefferson Avenue Baptist for over 60 years.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; his little sister Margie Morgan; brother-in-law, Harold Smith; nephews: Larry Ritchie and Lynn Smith and his wife Claudia; his son-in-law, Hank Wiederhold; and his beloved wife Helen Winham Morgan.
The family would like to express appreciation to Comanche County Memorial Hospice and especially nurse Gloria, and caretaker, Selina.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1314 SW 11th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com