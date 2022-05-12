Graveside service for Lawrence Richard Bressman will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, with Pastor Curtis Erwin, Crossroads Baptist Church, Elgin, officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening, May 12, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lawrence Richard Bressman, 96, of Elgin, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, in Lawton. He was born Aug. 2, 1925, in Cooperton, to Daniel Oliver and Jimmie Lou (Moore) Bressman. As a child, the family moved from farm to farm in the Hinton area and finally settled permanently in Medicine Park. He graduated from Elgin High School and went to work at the Fort Sill Post Exchange. He was drafted into the US Army during WWII and served in the South Pacific theatre from 1943-1946. After returning from the war, he attended the Dalton Business College in Lawton where he studied accounting. In 1947, he worked as an accountant for Lloyd Bendure CPA. In 1953, after obtaining his public accountant license, he began his own accounting practice and continued working until his retirement in 2021. His proudest professional achievement was earning his Enrolled Agent License in 1967. Lawrence married Doris Anne Dowlen on March 21, 1952 in Temple. She preceded him in death on Feb. 20, 2014. He enjoyed dove hunting, fishing and camping at Camp Doris with his family. Later he enjoyed annual trips to Colorado and Beavers Bend for trout fishing. He didn’t like staying indoors and spent his time in his garden, orchard, and with his beloved longhorn herd.
Lawrence is survived by his three children: Dr. Phillip Bressman and wife Pat of Nashville, Tennessee; Tommy Bressman and wife Mitzi of Lawton; Carolyn Taylor and husband Daniel of Elgin; eight grandchildren: Benjamin Bressman; Rachel Hart; Elaina Bressman; Paula Bressman; Mary Julia Hannon; Morgan Lingerfelt; Kaycee Erwin and Katelyn Taylor, seven great-grandchildren: Kalub Bressman; Madison Bressman; Lily Hutchinson; Jensen Lingerfelt; Jane Hannon; Lee Hannon, and Salvador Salgado. He is also survived by his two brothers: Billy Joe Bressman and wife Joann of Apache, and Bobby Bressman and wife Clara of Elgin.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris, a daughter Lisa Parker, two brothers: Daniel and Louis Bressman and his sister Doris McIntosh.