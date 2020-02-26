Lawrence Dale (Greenman) Wilhelms 57 went to his heavenly home February 22, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Funeral service will be 12:00 P.M. Friday February 28, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Foote officiating. Burial will follow at Cache KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Prayer Service will be 6:00 P.M. Thursday February 27, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
Lawrence was born on January 17, 1963 in Lawton to Donald
Wilhelms and Lahoma Knight. He graduated from Cache High School and later entered into a career of Pipe fitting and then in 1983 he moved to Garland, Texas. Lawrence made his home there and retired from the City of Dallas, where all of his co-workers called him “Chief”. He was a very kind and gentle man, who always had kind words to say to everyone he met.
Lawrence was very competitive throughout his life, his love of hunting, softball, darts, and cards motivated him to compete whenever he had a chance. He was active in a baseball league and was known for his left handed hits and slides into home base. This ended once he was injured from his job in 2017; this put him on the bench.
He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation and his native culture inspired him to do woodwork, handmade canes and beadwork. Lawrence was also a collector of many things (coins, books, feathers, etc.), and native artifacts that he would find.
He was a proud fan of the New England Patriots. When they won the Super Bowl 6 times he would gloat and brag to everyone.
Lawrence leaves behind his wife, Ginger of the home (Garland, Tx), two fur-babies, Bella and Jackson, one daughter Candice & David Sigers Navarre, FL; one grandson, Devon, step-children, Cody and Alicia Strahan, mother, LaHoma Knight Cache, sisters, LaDonna & Vincent Stevens Garland and Cheryl & Charles Sanders Cache; Brother, Richard Knight Cache, Frank Ortega Jr. Lawton, aunts Jolene Tahah, Betty & John Chasenah close and special friends Jimmy, Kevin, and Glenn numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by: his grandparents Franklin and Lorena Tahmahkera, Herbert Cable, Joe Weryavah, Dorothy Wilhelms, Gordon Bryd, Father Donald Wilhlems, Uncles Ben & Debbie Tahmahkera, Carl & Patsy Tahah, Rodrick Hoahway, Bob Miller, Aunts Barbara Chasenah, Phyliss & Evans Mowatt, Brother Manny Wilhelms; Cousins Lynette Ortega, Linda Lorentz, Sonya Kopaddy, Greg Weryavah, Dan Cooper Tahmahkera, Shelly Sanchez, Marcia Mowatt, Nephew Nathan Morrow.