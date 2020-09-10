Lawayne Drury, 95, of Olustee, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 in Altus, Oklahoma. Funeral and Burial will be Saturday September 12th at 4:00 pm at Boggy Cemetery, south of Olustee. Visitation will be Friday September 11, 2020 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at Kincannon Funeral Home.
Lawayne Drury was born on December 15, 1924 at the Drury family farm, on the banks of the Red River, south of Olustee, Oklahoma to John Edgar “Ed” and Lillie (Norris) Drury. He graduated from Harmony High School. Shortly after graduation he lived and worked in California, but found that home better suited him. Soon after his return home, Lawayne married the love of his life and his wife of almost 78 years, Reba Louise Bruce on December 18, 1942 in Olustee, Oklahoma.
Lawayne was a pillar of the Southwestern Oklahoma community . He loved to visit, whether with friends, family, or a random stranger. He served many years as Jackson County’s District 3 Commissioner and loved this position. It allowed him to serve the community he was so dedicated to. He served on many boards and councils throughout the years and helped to make many improvements to the Olustee and Jackson County area. He was a lifelong member of the Pilgrims Rest Primitive Baptist Church in Eldorado and served as the deacon to the church for many years. This church thrived because of his dedication.
He was a lifelong farmer and rancher who lovingly tended to the land that God bestowed upon him. He was a dedicated steward of the land and always worked to maintain and improve upon it. He was a cattleman who prided himself in raising a great calf crop every year. He loved to hunt and fish with friends and family. Many of his grandkids and hunting buddies are blessed with memorable hunting and fishing trips with their grandpa and friend. He taught his children and grandkids the value of hard work and how to have fun when the work was done.
His story and legacy is too vast to summarize on paper. His family and friends will pass along the stories, memories, and impact that Lawayne had on their lives. As a family friend said, “They don’t make a better person in the whole world.” He was right, they don’t make them like him anymore.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Sheila Oldham, and a grandson, Benton Edgar “Ed” Drury.
Survivors include his wife, Reba, of the home; three daughters, Kenny Mercer, Dean Peterson and husband, Bill, and Lisa L. Carson and husband, Bruce; two sons, Ted Drury and Tim Drury and wife, Lisa; 11 grandchildren, Chanon Motheral and wife, Elizabeth, Amy Brackin and husband, Courtney, Brad Peterson and wife, Melissa, Amanda Otten and husband, Michael, Andrea Tuey and husband, Dave, Alisha Wilson and husband, Steve, Audrey Jordan and husband, Buddy, Riley Richtermeier and husband, Ryan, Bailey Roberts and husband, Parker, Katy Patterson and husband, Joe, and Joe Bruce Carson; 23 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boggy Cemetery Fund, PO Box 390, Olustee, Oklahoma 73560.
Online tributes may be made at kincannonfuneralhome.com