Funeral services for Lawannah Mihecoby Saldana will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., Ed Eschiti officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery. Viewing and prayer service will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 and Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Hart-Wyatt.
Lawannah Faye (Mihecoby) Saldana was born to Wesley and Imogene (Poemoceah) Mihecoby on Nov. 9, 1953 in Lawton, and departed this life in Oklahoma City, on Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 68 years and 3 days.
Lawannah grew up in Walters until the family moved to the oilfield of West Texas, settling at Andrews. As a young lady she worked at Kirby West for a time and then returned to Walters, working at Haggars in Lawton. She moved back to Andrews and was driving a school bus while raising her young family. She returned to Walters on July 9, 1987 and soon moved to Richard Spur, and later to Apache in the early 1990s. While there she attended Culinary School at Great Plains Vo-Tech, graduating in 1992. She made a final move to Oklahoma City in the summer of 1996, working at Braum’s. When the fall semester of school began, she hired on as an Oklahoma City Public School bus driver and never looked back. She drove for the last 25 years and loved every minute of getting to know and interacting the with the kids.
Lawannah enjoyed her bowling league days, baking cakes, loved music and was very artistic. She also enjoyed time spent at the casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Imogene Mihecoby; a son, Esteban Saldana, Jr.; and a sister, Lagatha Sutherland.
Lawannah’s survivors include the love of her life, Arlington Baker Jr. of Oklahoma City; a son, Sidney Dean Mihecoby of Geronimo; five daughters and spouses: Ruby Jarvis and Nathan of Lawton; Margo Saldana of Lawton; Carmaleta Saldana of Oklahoma City; Kathy Gooday and David of Montana; and Amy Gooday of New Mexico; three brothers: Dean Pahcheka and Shirley of Cache; Wesley H. Mihecoby and Rhysa of Midland, TX; Kelly Mihecoby and Kathy of San Angelo, TX; three sisters: Rejina Stewart and Roger of Walters; Delisa Glasgow and Leroy of Lawton; Renee Parker and Lance of Andrews, TX; 18 grandchildren: Christopher Johnson; Ryan Mihecoby; Britnee Vanhowten; Draven Johnson; Bailee Mihecoby; Adahlynn Saldana; Talia Mihecoby; Shea Mihecoby; Sulema Jarvis; Tiana Mihecoby; JaMarcus Jarvis; Dhane; Shawn; Leah; Alicia; Jacelyn; Michael and Gracie; 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.