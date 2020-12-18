Funeral service for Lawanna Paulette “Shelby” Caldwell will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery.
Viewing for family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Lawanna Paulette Caldwell Green, AKA “Shelby Karter Green”, was born Feb. 6, 1949. Lawanna joined her Heavenly Father early the morning of Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was born and raised in Lawton to Vernie & Opal Caldwell.
Lawanna Caldwell Green walked by faith and was a strong believer in Christ. She was an author, a songwriter, and a spiritual counselor. She was an outstanding singer and bass musician in her earlier years. Her love for music flowed beyond her dreams as she accomplished being a lifetime staff member and songwriter of Acuff-Rose in Nashville, Tenn. She was a proud member of The Masters Staff of Florence, Alabama and The Crossroads Band of Lawton, Oklahoma. She was one to be adored by anyone who knew her including her family.
She is survived by her three children: Rodney & Penny DeLong of Lawton; Darrell and Doreen DeLong of Chickasha; and Jessa Harris of Huntsville, Ala., 12 grandchildren: Rodney DeLong, Jr.; Ashley; Shelly; Chelsea; Zac; Boux; Aubrey; Elizabeth; Seth; Sarah; Tylor and Jake; and 17 great-grandchildren and a soon to be born great-granddaughter and great-grandson, her brother Johnny Caldwell of Faxon, and a sister Joyce McKinley of Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Pauline Locke Caldwell, four brothers: Bob, Billy, Don and Jackie, three sisters: Joan, Barbara, and Cheryl, and two nephews; Darren and Clint.
“Don’t worry about me, I’m gonna be alright, I’m going home.” As she would say.
Welcome Home Momma! You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all of us.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.