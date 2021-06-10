Lawanda Faye Patterson, 79, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 in Marlow.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Marlow, with Rev. David Woods and Rev. David Standifer officiating. Burial will be in the Marlow Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
The family will be receiving visitors on Thursday, June 10, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lawanda was born Sunday, July 20, 1941 in Pauls Valley, to James “Jim” and Merline (Peddycourt) Whaley. She attended Bray schools and lived in this area all of her life. Lawanda worked as a secretary until her retirement in 2014. She married the love of her life, John Patterson on June 7, 1958, in Marlow. Lawanda and John celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage together. She was a longtime member of Lakeside Baptist Church. Lawanda enjoyed playing bingo and she was a great cook. Some of the best things she could make were taco casserole, broccoli casserole, and her famous four layer delight. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas. Lawanda was a very giving and caring person, and she loved participating in the local Angel Trees at Christmas time. Her true love and favorite hobby was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her family, and she always cherished every minute of it. Lawanda will be deeply missed by all.
Survivors include her husband of the home; two sons: Calvin Patterson and wife Wendy, and Garland Patterson and wife Michelle; five grandchildren: Kaela Bratcher and husband Aaron; Danita Grigsby and husband Tony; Tyler Patterson and wife Amber; Ashlee Rosen and husband Coey; Jaycee Lavey and husband Kade; 21 great-grandchildren: Aundrea Bratcher; Blakelie Cole; Daton Winslett; Mackenzie Patterson; Marlee Adams; Chloe Rosen; Kesleigh Powers, and the honorary pallbearers, two more great-grandchildren on the way: Gentree Lavey and Weston Powers; two brothers: Bob Whaley and wife Gayle, and James Whaley and wife Donna; three sisters: Carolyn Owens; Linda Keck and husband Donnie, and Pat Kovar, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant son, Bruce Lynn, and two brothers-in-law: Don Owens and Frank Kovar.
Pallbearers will be: Tyler Patterson, Tony Grigsby, Aaron Bratcher, Coey Rosen, Kade Lavey, Cole Powers, and Colby Powers.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Aubrey Bratcher, Stocktan Cole, Alex Grigsby, Jacob Grigsby, Maddox Patterson, Braylynn Rosen, Jett Adams, Jaxon Adams, Gunner Lavey, Gauge Lavey, Wesley Powers, Hudson Powers, Weston Powers.
