Memorial service for Lawana Maxine McFarland, 84, of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with her son-in-law, Mike Thompson officiating.
Mrs. McFarland passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at her home in Yukon.
Lawana was born on June 11, 1939 in Southwest Oklahoma to LayFette Grover and Ruby G. (Nye) Sutton. She grew up in Oklahoma where she attended school. She married James Loyd McFarland and they lived in Lawton for many years and later moved to Lake Ellsworth. Mr. McFarland passed away on March 31, 2012. Lawana loved being a stay at home mom and was a den mother for her son’s Boy Scout Troop and was a homeroom mother for all of her kids. She enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing, and country music. She was a born again believer and was baptized by her son-in-law along with her husband, James. She will be missed by her loving family and friends.
She is survived by her son, James McFarland, of Lawton; two daughters and a son-in-law: Kay and Mike Thompson and Pamela McFarland, all of Yukon; her grandchildren and spouses: Mandy Collett, Misty Wingate, Shai and John Thornton, Erin Thompson, Kermit and Shanee McFarland, Meghan and Adam Meadows, Cody and Samantha Nelson, and Lance Jacobson; and numerous great-grandchildren; and other loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James McFarland; her grandson, Jacob McFarland; and her five brothers: Earl, Lyndel, Grover, Charles, and Jerry Davis ; Her son , Chris Mcfarland.