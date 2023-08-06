Memorial service for Lawana Maxine McFarland, 84, of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with her son-in-law, Mike Thompson officiating.

Mrs. McFarland passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at her home in Yukon.

