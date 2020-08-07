FLETCHER – LaWana Marie Davis Swart, 90, passed away at her home on the morning of August 5, 2020.
Private family interment will be held in the Fletcher Cemetery under direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6th and Friday, August 7th from 2pm-8pm and 9am-8pm.
Mrs. Swart was born November 7, 1929, on her grandparents’ farm north of Independence, Custer County, Oklahoma, to Rev. Clarence Jackson Davis and Cleo Marie Goodson Davis.
She attended school at Independence through grade six and Custer City through grade 10. A devout, life-long Christian, she was saved at age nine at a country revival northwest of Thomas. She was baptized at Custer City First Baptist Church.
The Davises moved to Rocky in 1945 when her father became pastor of Salem Baptist Church. In Rocky she met a handsome Swart boy who would steal her heart.
She graduated from Rocky High School in 1947. She attended cosmetology school at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, graduating in 1949.
She returned to Rocky and opened a beauty shop in the rear of the Rocky State Bank building. In 1952 she became a bookkeeper at the Rocky Elevator, working there full-time until 1959. Thereafter, she kept books during the summer wheat harvests.
She married Lewis Lester Swart on August 23, 1957 in Clinton, Oklahoma. They made their home in Rocky.
In 1967, her husband began working as a carpenter at Ft. Sill. The Swarts moved to Fletcher in 1968.
She had been a member of the Fletcher First Baptist Church for 52 years. She taught three-year-old Sunday School classes, Mission Friends classes, and was director of the Women’s Missionary Union for over 30 years. She took pride in planning funeral dinners at the church for over 35 years.
She poured herself into those she loved and filled them with faith and food. Her summers in Fletcher were spent harvesting and canning food from her their garden. Many hours were spent with her grandchildren snapping green beans, shelling peas, and shucking corn. As they busied their hands, she instilled in them the importance of hard work and kindness, sharing stories and lessons that shaped and molded the lives of her children and grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who possessed a selfless desire to serve others. She opened her home to anyone who stepped inside, always at the ready with an angel food cake or a cherry pie to share with her guests.
She prepared home-cooked meals each day and the family sat at the table together. She looked forward to get-togethers with her treasured family and loved planning holiday gatherings, especially at Christmastime when her home would be filled with fellowship and laughter.
Her husband passed away in 2010 after 52 years of marriage.
She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Her sphere of influence extends far beyond her family. She meant so much to so many friends and neighbors.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Philip and Patricia Swart, Southlake, Tx; Joe and Lori Swart, Anadarko; one grandson and granddaughter-in-law: Ian and Diane Swart, Fletcher; four granddaughters and three grandsons-in-law: Hannah and Zach Shafer, Elgin; Maura and D.J. Moffet, Elgin; Laura and Philip Moore, Dallas, Tx; Natalie Swart, Southlake, Tx; and nine great-grandchildren: Lila Swart, Jackson Swart, L. Henry Swart, Anson Swart, B. Graham Burris, Braden Burris, Nathan Shafer, Isabella Swart, and Liam Moffet; two sisters-in-law: Linda Davis, Oklahoma City; Lynn Davis, Talala; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Robert “Bob” Davis, C.J. Davis; two sisters: Betty Valdez, Patricia Tate; and an infant granddaughter, Cleo Swart.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to ¬¬the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation at www.omrf.org.