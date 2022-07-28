Lavonne Daukei Windsor was born Feb. 10, 1949, and went to her heavenly home July 25, 2022.
She is the daughter of William Clark Daukei and Mada Louise (Wermy) Daukei. Lavonne is a descendant of the Kiowa Tribe and an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation. She resided in Lawton where she devoted most of her life as a loving caregiver. Lavonne smiled at everyone as she never met a stranger.
Lavonne is survived by her daughter Stephanie Ware and husband Edmund of Lawton; her son James Walker and wife Annette of Fletcher; step daughter Jenny Windsor-Field of Wisconsin; brothers: Link and wife Ginger of Seattle, Washington; Billy Daukei and wife Bianca of Lawton; sisters: Libby Daumer of Lodi, California; Alva Niedo and husband Gary of Lawton; Valerie Wahkinney of Lawton; Anita Daukei of Cache, and Mona Daukei Davis of Norman. A very dear and special best friend, Beverly Hedge and husband Samuel of Lawton.
She was preceded in death by husband Melvin Windsor; parents: William Clark and Mada (Wermy) Daukei; daughter, Yolanda Daukei; son Timothy C. Walker; sisters: Betty Ann Daukei, Marilyn Daukei Hendrix and Edna Sherry Daukei; nephews: Kevin Daukei, Russell Clark Wahkinney, grandchildren: Megan Walker and Timothy C. Niedo.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Interment will be at Cache KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. A meal will follow afterwards at the Cahoma Building in Cache.