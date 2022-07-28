Lavonne Daukei Windsor was born Feb. 10, 1949, and went to her heavenly home July 25, 2022.

She is the daughter of William Clark Daukei and Mada Louise (Wermy) Daukei. Lavonne is a descendant of the Kiowa Tribe and an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation. She resided in Lawton where she devoted most of her life as a loving caregiver. Lavonne smiled at everyone as she never met a stranger.