Funeral services for Laverne Simmons, 86, of Fletcher, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Fletcher Christian Church. Burial will follow at the Anadarko Memory Lane Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m.
Exie Laverne Simmons was born Dec. 7, 1934 in Cyril, to Eldon and Alice Clift. She was the oldest of six children and became their daily caregiver early in life with both parents working. She attended school in Anadarko before her family moved to California where she celebrated her seventh birthday the day Pearl Harbor was bombed. Shortly thereafter they returned to Oklahoma leaving California in the dark of night driving with their lights off for fear of an air attack. She graduated from Anadarko High School in 1951 where she met Floyd H. Simmons before he left to serve in Korea. Upon his return they were married in Aztec, NM on July 17, 1953. Laverne worked for a well-known furrier and for the phone company in Durango, CO while Floyd had taken a job in the area oilfields. They remained in the Four Corners for 25 years where their three children were born. Floyd and Laverne served diligently in their local church. Laverne dominated the bowling league with her lucky purple ball. Ultimately as Floyd would say, Laverne took on being “head cook and bottle washer” BUT most critically the loving role of a self-sacrificing mother, caring and supportive grandmother, and “GG” the maternal soul of seven grandchildren, and what blossomed into 15 (soon to be 16) vibrant and active great-grandchildren. Whether physically able, or only spiritually supportive, Laverne has been her family’s endless loving presence who will continue to reflect in the smiles, hugs, laughs, and tears, of the family she literally gave life to.
Laverne is survived by three children: daughter Sherry Ryals and husband, Phil; son, Brendon Simmons and wife, Diana, both Fletcher; and son Brad Simmons and wife, Hollis, of Boerne, TX; one sister, Barbara Lewis and husband, Chuck of Albany, OR; brother, Cary Clift and wife, Sara of Chickasha; and brother, John Clift and wife, Janice of Ninnekah; seven grandchildren: Ryan and Amanda Simmons; Jordan and Mason Dearing; Hannah Simmons; Eden and Kyle Smith, all of Fletcher; Jessa and Alex Stevens; Hunter and Kendall Simmons of Dallas, TX; and Addison and Brennan Taylor of Boerne, TX; plus 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Eldon and Alice Clift; brother Billy; and sister Glenda Beavers and husband, Frank; and nieces, Rhonda Becker and Barbara Jean Leaf.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laverne’s memory to American Patriot Service Corp. at ;community@apscnp.org>
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.