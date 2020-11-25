Graveside Services for LaVerne Ables, 80, Walters, will be at the Walters Cemetery, Walters, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. Memorial Donations can be made to the Walters Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 485, Walters, OK 73572.
Margarete LaVerne (Givens) Ables was born to Fletcher Bryan and Edna Lyle (Keel) Givens on July 14, 1940 in Stringtown and departed this life in Wichita Falls, TX on Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 80 years, 4 months and 9 days.
LaVerne grew up in Stringtown where she was baptized as a young girl in a local creek. She graduating from Stringtown High School in 1958. She married Bobby R. Ables on Jan. 11, 1959 at Durant.
Through the years, LaVerne worked at Thompson Drive In & Theater, the Haggars factory and at DHS, where she retired in 2003 after a 30 plus year career. She was involved in the Elks Lodge in Lawton and was an active member of the Does for many years.
She loved turtles and collected many over the years. She loved watching the grandkids and great grandkids!
Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Survivors include her husband Bobby of the home; 2 sons: Billy and wife Tamra Ables, and Ronnie and wife Kathy Ables, all of Walters; five grandkids and spouses: Ashley and Bobby Shortt of Walters; Heather and Casey Sides of Washington, OK; Jason and Elizabeth Ables of Grapevine, TX; Kayla and Michael Copley of Vernal, UT and Jared and Megan Coats of Wichita Falls, TX; seven great grandsons and four great granddaughters; other relatives and friends.