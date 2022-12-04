Graveside service for LaVera Chockpoyah Thompson will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at the Walters Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Bartoli officiating. Burial is under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters.
LaVera Faye (Chockpoyah) Thompson was born March 7, 1932, in Lawton, to Lee and Lorean (Hicks) Chockpoyah and departed this life in Walters on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 90 years, 8 months and 23 days.
Lavera grew up northeast of Walters on Beaver Creek. She married Gerald Thompson on Jan. 7, 1949 in Henrietta, TX. To the union two sons were born. Family moved around with the military and returned to Walters in the late 1960’s. LaVera eventually attended Cameron University. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1977 and taught 3rd grade at Ryan for 17 years, retiring in 1994. She then worked several years as the secretary of the Walters Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the Citizen Emeritus Award of which no Native American had ever received.
LaVera loved reading, crocheting, crafting and spending time with family. She loved her community and volunteered for fundraising, the Car Cruz and 4th of July activities. She was a member of First Baptist Church East in Lawton. She had been an active member of several churches throughout her life and had enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School served as leader of the church historical committee at First Baptist Walters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Lorean Chockpoyah; her son, Leander Charles “Chuck” Thompson; a great grandson, Devyn Parrish; and three sisters: Connie Jones, Lena Calfy and Lou Coy.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Douglass and LynneAdene Thompson of Walters; two brothers, Fred Chockpoyah of Walters, and Eddie and Rose Chockpoyah of Grandfield; four sisters: Marie “Midge” Sevier of Moore; Sylvia Jeanne Ricketts and Geraldine Gray both of Walters and Jessie Foster of Comanche; her brother-in-law, Mike Calfy of Walters; five grandchildren: Jon Thompson, Douglas Wayne Parrish, Melissa Montgomery, Charlie Parrish and Rocky Thompson; 16 great-grandkids; two great great-grandkids, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.