Graveside service for LaVera Chockpoyah Thompson will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at the Walters Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Bartoli officiating. Burial is under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters.

LaVera Faye (Chockpoyah) Thompson was born March 7, 1932, in Lawton, to Lee and Lorean (Hicks) Chockpoyah and departed this life in Walters on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 90 years, 8 months and 23 days.