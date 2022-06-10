LaVera “Bibo” Birdshead (Chiricahua Apache, Comanche), 72, of Apache, was welcomed into the gates of Heaven on June 6, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1949, in Lawton, to LaVina Chasenah Mithlo and Bill Watson Mithlo. She grew up and received her early education in Apache and graduated from Chilocco Indian School in 1970. She then went on to Haskell and completed her education at Oklahoma City University.
She married Saul Birdshead Jr., on Oct. 25, 1975. They lived in Apache where they raised Susie, Jennifer, Nick, and Nichole. Together they provided a story book childhood for their children, growing up with many cousins, aunties, and uncles.
She was a homemaker, was very organized, and was always so proud of her children and grandchildren. She cared for so many children before having her own and was known as the disciplinarian to her nephews, especially the ring leaders Mike and Baby Gene.
She was an assistant teacher in Apache. She even taught in Riverside, California. And she enjoyed assisting sisters Lisa and Gina in cooking at Boone.
She taught Bible school at the Church and was the best storyteller. One of her favorite characters to portray was the fabulous “Mini Haha,” (an Indian princess) who often made appearances at the Church, adorned in her homemade traditional jingle dress, cardboard crown, and Swiffer duster fan. She was hilarious, her sense of humor resonated with so many and brought so much joy to those who heard her stories.
She was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church of Apache, and the members were her family. She was a God-fearing woman and faithful to the Church. She loved praise and worship; it was important to her. She studied the Bible every day, sometimes for hours. She was a gifted Lay speaker and often lead worship services. She was captivating and every word was heartfelt, relatable, and powerful. She was a Prayer warrior and prayed for many on her prayer list daily.
She looked forward to Apache feast time and cooking in the shack with her sisters. At an early age, she had the honor of taking food to the dancers. As an Arapaho Chief’s wife, she also learned traditional Arapaho ways and songs. She always assisted with Sundance by cooking meals, including the best fry bread, and preparing for giveaways.
She enjoyed spending time with family, especially traveling with her sister Elvina. Together they drove around in the Volkswagen vans taking kids shopping and enjoying each other’s company. She raised her granddaughter Nichole who recently made her a great-grandmother. She was the most loving, kind, and gentle grandma, always thinking of her grandchildren. She loved big earrings, sunflowers, and watching Walker Texas Ranger.
Bibo was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Roy Mitchell; Eugene “Teezy”, and Kenneth “Goat Baby”; sisters: Mary “Nanny”, and Leatrice Jay; daughters: Carol “Tootie Mouse” Jay, and Alice Jay.
Survivors include her son Nick (Dora); daughters: Susie (Pao); Jennifer (Dan); Nichole (Wyatt); her brothers: Harry (Deborah); Bill (Maria), and Melvin (Hilda); her sister, Elvina; several special nieces from New Mexico: Idella; Lynelle; Toni; Naomi; Jan; Edith; Shelly; Jessilyn; Lana; Peel, and Estelle; nieces from New Mexico: Gwen Peso, and Violet Peso; nephew from New Mexico, Lyman Peso; grandchildren: Kaia; AJ; Ioane; Iliana; Carmela, and BroBro; great-grandchild, Parker; as well as her extended Comanche, Apache, and Arapaho families.
The viewing will be held at the Comanche Nation Funeral home at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. The Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Apache with Tina Baker and Pastor Mary Irby officiating. Interment will follow at the Mithlo Family feast grounds. The Comanche Nation Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She was a beautiful spirit and now she will eternally worship God in heaven with her family.