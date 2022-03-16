Funeral services for Lavada (Hodges) West, 82, of Fletcher, will be held 1 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Fletcher Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lavada Lee West was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Kingfisher, to Luther and Ethel Hodges. She started school in Kingfisher and attended there through the 8th grade. She moved to Blackwell, and graduated from Blackwell High School in 1957. She attended one year at Southwestern Pentecostal Holiness Bible School in Oklahoma City. On Dec. 31, 1959, at a watch night service, she married John West; however, the marriage did not become legal until 12 a.m. Jan. 1, 1960. They moved to San Jose, CA where John was serving in the US Navy. Over the years they lived in the following places: San Diego, CA; Seattle, WA (where her oldest daughter, Cheryl, was born); Millington, TN; Pensacola, FL; Poway, CA (where she bore two more children, John, and Beccy); Moore; Crossville, TN; Fairview; Longdale; Watonga; Durant; Fletcher; Lockport, NY; and finally back to Fletcher, in 1989. Lavada loved God, her husband, and her children. She enjoyed raising and loving her family as well as numerous other children. Lavada served as Pastor’s Wife, Children’s Church Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Pianist, Women’s Ministries Leader, and various other roles in the church. She was loved by all who knew her and she returned their love to them. She loved to serve others. (Diet Pepsi anyone?)
Lavada was preceded in death by her father Luther Hodges, her mother, Ethel Glass Hodges, and her brother, Granvel Ravel (GR) Hodges.
She is survived by her husband, John West; her brothers: Eldon James and Joseph Melbourne (Joe) Hodges; her daughters: Cheryl Koonce and husband Chuck; Beccy Jones and husband Aaron; son: John West and wife Diane; grandchildren: Brandon Jones; Diana Charlene (Charliegh) Koonce; Aaron Geoffrey Koonce and wife Leann; Misty Roberts and husband John; Jennifer Young; Zac West and wife Jennifer; Haylee Jones; Jessica and Nicole Brown; and Chaz Jones and 11 great-grandkids: Leilani, Amara, Damien, Brynli, Sterling, George, Cruz, Finley, Alexander, Easton, and Kallin.