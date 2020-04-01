Private funeral services for Laureta Anne (Nicki) Livingston, age 72, Cache, will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 in Western Hills Christian Church with Rev. Dave Menge, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in Cache Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to the current virus situation a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Friends may view from 9 am to 9 pm Thursday and 9 am to noon on Friday at the funeral home. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Nicki Livingston left this earth after suffering injuries due to an automobile accident in Palm Springs, California. She slipped her earthly bonds and entered the gates of heaven, joining her Lord and Savior on March 26, 2020 with her husband holding her hand. Nicki was born December 20, 1947, in Munich, Germany to Jack A. Long and Blanche I. Possimiers Long.
Nicki married the love of her life David Livingston on January 24, 1976. She was a loyal friend, a wonderful loving wife, a devoted mother and an adoring grandmother. Her family meant the world to her. She was a loving spirit who greeted people with a radiant smile and a kindness to all.
Nicki was a 1966 graduate of Eisenhower High School and attended Cameron University. She was a Special Education Teacher Assistant at Tomlinson Junior High School. She then worked for the Retail Merchants Credit Bureau from 1975 to 2012, retiring as Manager. Upon retirement she was active in her church, Western Hills Christian Church, working on the Decoration Committee. She cooked and served meals on Wednesday night along with her husband. She treasured her time with her church ladies in Bible Study and Thursday afternoon card club. Her Friday afternoon “Girls Lunch” was a highlight of her week. She loved decorating her home for holidays and Christmas time was her definite favorite. Many people would visit our home to see her beautiful Christmas decorations. She was member of the Lawton Professional Business Women and met many lifelong friends through that organization.
Nicki had a kind and giving heart. She enjoyed giving to her church and had a special sharing for Shriners Hospital for Children and St Jude Children Hospital.
Nicki is survived by her husband of the home David Livingston, her son David Blackburn of South Fork, Colorado; her son-in-law Michael Paradiso; her Grandchildren Cathleen Paradiso, Courtney Paradiso and Michael Paradiso. Sister Julia Harris and husband Robert, Sister in law Linda Wilson; Nephews John Newell II, David Wilson, Christopher Harris, Craig Harris, and Patrick Green; Nieces Laurie Tarver; Great Nephews Jace Young, Zachary Tarver, Andrew Tarver, Morgan Green, Dylan Green, and Christian Green; Great Nieces Amanda Duran and Emily Legg and Harper Newell; and special friends Ann Wilson, Tammy Brous and Pat Chambers.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Carolyne E Paradiso, Sisters Barbara Long and Phylis Newell, parents Jack and Blanche Long, father-in-law James W Livingston and mother-in-law Lou Livingston, brother-in-law Wayne Wilson and nephew Kevin Harris.
She was loved deeply and will be missed by many but rest assured, God has gained a beautiful angel.
It was Nicki’s desire that in lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative you haven’t reached out to recently. Visit a shut-in or nursing home resident. Forgive someone. All acts of kindness are appreciated.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com