Laurence Leroy Hughes of Lawton, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Yukon at the age of 85.
Leroy was born in Pond Creek on Aug. 16, 1935 to Esther Opal (Enfield) and Frank Hughes. He grew up in Lawton where he worked as a paperboy and a farm hand. He married Bonnie Carpenter on Feb. 17, 1956. They were blessed with four boys. Leroy joined the Navy in 1956. There he served for five years as an underwater welder, a diver, and a D/C electrician. He then worked at Fort Sill with Martin Merietta building missiles. He married Arlie June (Davis) Pyle on Dec. 27, 1973. They were married for 47 years. During their marriage, they owned and operated The Cypress Shop where they made and sold cypress clocks and tables. Leroy worked as a diesel mechanic for Atlus Truck and T&G Concrete companies. And he also owned and operated his own diesel shop for several years. He finally decided to retire, but he couldn’t just sit around. So, he bought a lawnmower and went into the lawn maintenance and all-around handyman business. Leroy was loved by so many people and will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife and life partner, Arlie June Hughes; parents: Ester and Frank Hughes; stepmother Edith Hughes; sister, Helen Hughes; son, Roy Hughes; and two son-in-laws: Stanley Bruns and Warren Rist.
Leroy is survived by three sons: Billy Hughes and family, Alexandria Louisiana; Roger Andrews and family, Lawton; Frank Andrews and family, Longview Texas; six stepchildren: LaVerne Bruns and family, Lawton; David Pyle, Elgin; Teresa (Mike) Ferrer and family, Phoenix Arizona; Carol (Tom) Downs and family, Lawton; Brenda Rist and family, Duncan; Glenetta Holland and family, Pasadena, Texas and a brother, Leon (Suzanne) Hughes, Houston Texas. Leroy has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Laurence Leroy Hughes will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton.
