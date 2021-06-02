Funeral for Laurence “Leroy” Hughes, 85, Lawton is pending with Whinery Huddleston.
Mr. Hughes died May 29, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: June 2, 2021 @ 1:16 am
