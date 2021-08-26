A service celebrating the life of Laura Lynn Davidson will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Lawton First Assembly with Rev. Gary Pratt, Associate Pastor officiating.
Laura Lynn Davidson died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at her residence north of Lawton, at the age of 66. She was born Oct. 17, 1954 in Lawton, to Billy Wade Blackburn, Sr. and Gay Darlene (Coody) Blackburn.
Laura grew up in Elgin and was a 1972 graduate of Elgin High School. She married Reggie Ray Davidson on July 16, 1975 in Elgin. She worked as a secretary for Dismuke Insurance and Smith and Sons Insurance for several years and at the time of her death was employed by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections as a secretary for the Lawton Detention Center.
She was a member of Lawton First Assembly. Her grandchildren were very special to her and she loved spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband, of the home; her daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Frankie Zollars, Elgin; her son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Jennifer Davidson; five grandchildren: Raegan Zollars and her boyfriend Jaxson Hughes; Corbin Davidson; Coy Davidson; Quenton Zollars and Cooper Davidson; her sister and brother-in-law, Reta and John Tsotigh, Moore; and her brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Brian W. and Suzie Blackburn, Pearsall, Texas.
Her parents, brother, Bill Blackburn, Jr. and stepfather, Jim Standridge, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lawton First Assembly, P.O. Box 6485, Lawton OK 73506.