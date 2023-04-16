Celebration of Life for Laura Jo Nigh Bettis, 62, of Cache, OK, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service Chapel.
Laura was taken from her family far too soon due to the aggressive nature of pulmonary fibrosis. Her last breath was taken on April 12, 2023. Laura was surrounded by her loved ones as she transitioned from her physical being.
Laura graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton, OK, in 1978. Shortly upon graduation she left Lawton but returned to the community with two of her sons, Phillip, and Marshall Cabe in September 1994. She took a temporary position at Fort Sill National Bank, which evolved into a 26-year career serving her community, and becoming Assistant Vice President.
Laura enjoyed bowling on Mondays at Twin Oaks Bowling Center on Fort Sill with her friend for ladies’ night out. It is safe to say that Laura never met a stranger. Due to the struggles she had experienced in her lifetime, it was an unspoken mission of hers to help others in need. She helped many people she knew as well as many she did not.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia Joy Beemer and biological father Ronald C. Nigh. She was unfortunately preceded in death by her amazing sons Phillip and Marshall Cabe, as well as siblings Ronald Duane Nigh, Tina Marie Nigh and stepsister Diana Lynn Hanks.
Laura is survived by her husband, Bert Bettis of Cache, OK, and the man who chose to be her dad at the age of 5, Col. Elwyn Beemer of Lawton, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her son, Edward Charles Frank and his wife Dr. Kara Durand along with two beautiful grandsons, Magnus and Henrik Frank of Oakland, California. Laura is also survived by her beloved youngest son, Justin Gage Wallace of Lawton. Remaining siblings are Jon Nigh and spouse Susan of Lawton, OK; her little sister Patricia Robertson and spouse Jason of Carrollton, Texas; along with stepbrothers David Beemer, Gilbert Beemer, Scott Beemer, and their spouses. Laura is also survived by her niece and nephew in Oregon Samantha and Taylor Nigh, Jacob Nigh of Lawton, along with niece Misty Midkiff of Carrollton, Texas and niece Mindy Clements and spouse Aaron of Prosper, Texas. She was able to build close relationships with her great nephews Noah, Kepler, and Oliver, as well as a relationship with great niece Elaya. Laura is also survived by her stepdaughter Christie Tielking, husband Jon and their children Jake, Katie, Christopher, and Brandon.
In lieu of flowers being sent to the funeral home, the family requests that you honor her birthday request and instead donate in her name to the Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.