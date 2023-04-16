Celebration of Life for Laura Jo Nigh Bettis, 62, of Cache, OK, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service Chapel.

Laura was taken from her family far too soon due to the aggressive nature of pulmonary fibrosis. Her last breath was taken on April 12, 2023. Laura was surrounded by her loved ones as she transitioned from her physical being.

