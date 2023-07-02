Funeral service for Laura Jane Miller, 82, of Indiahoma, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Antioch Baptist Church, Lawton.
Mrs. Miller passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at her home in Indiahoma surrounded by her loving family.
Burial will be held at Cache Cemetery, Cache under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Laura was born on July 24, 1940 in Duncan to Roy Albert and Chloteele (Dollins) Ballard. She grew up in Duncan and graduated from Duncan High School in 1959. Laura married Jessie James Miller on June 1, 1963 in Duncan and they made their home south of Lawton. She worked for Torin Factory and Dale and Judy Cofin as a Deed Processor. She then worked full time for Comanche County Court House in the County Clerk’s office for many years before retiring at age 75. When her beloved husband, Mr. Miller passed away on Sept. 14, 2009, Laura moved to Indiahoma with her daughter and favorite son-in-law. Laura loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed making crafts for family and friends. She made sure everyone in her family received a special homemade item at Christmas and she also made scrapbooks for the yearly Dollins Family reunion. She will be missed by her loving family.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Nancy and Terry Mason, of Indiahoma, Sandra Schwab, of Altus, and Carol Boyd of Lawton; her brothers: David Ballard and his wife, Connie and Ray Ballard; her sisters: Sue Mercer and Juanita Clark and her husband, Royce, all of Duncan; her grandchildren: Matthew Miller, Joshua Bishop, Coy Bishop and wife, Maegan, Jessica Miller, Cody Boyd, Lauren Daytona Mason, Dakota Boyd and fiance, Chantal Dennis; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandson; many nieces, nephews; a host of other loving relatives and friends; and her beloved German Shepherd, Josie.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jessie James Miller; and one great-grandchild.