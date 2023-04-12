A Celebration of Life Service for Laura Anne Ross Navarro, 49, of Lawton, Oklahoma, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Chapel, 632 SW C Avenue, Lawton, OK, 73501.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Laura passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Recommended for you