A Celebration of Life Service for Laura Anne Ross Navarro, 49, of Lawton, Oklahoma, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Chapel, 632 SW C Avenue, Lawton, OK, 73501.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Laura passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Laura was born on Aug. 4, 1973, in Odessa, Texas. Her parents are Elise (Roberts) Navarro and Edward Navarro. She grew up in and around Odessa, Texas, before coming to Lawton, Oklahoma, when she was 11 years old. After graduating from Lawton High School in 1991, she attended Cameron University. Laura also acquired her Respiratory Therapist Certification before beginning her career with Bricklayers Local Union #5 where she worked for 20 years.
Laura loved living in the country and the amazing sunrises and sunsets were always her favorite. She enjoyed taking rides on the Harley with her dad. Her passion was her animals, including her five very loved rescued dogs: Earl Grace, Jessie James, Doo Rail, Willie Darlin, and Sugie Boogie. Anything that had to do with animals was her world, dogs and horses alike. Laura loved being outdoors, painting, listening to good music, and cooking out was another skill she mastered. Her personality was so original and despite feeling darkness that she was unable to free herself from, she shined a radiant on everyone who knew her, with her spirit and beautiful smile. Her brightness, luminous spirit!!! She was taken by the Angels much too soon. She was so in love with Logan and helped with his caregiving on a daily basis.
She is survived by her dad, Ed Navarro, of the home; her brothers, Truman Paul Navarro, of Oklahoma City, OK and Logan Edward Reese Navarro, of the home; her uncle and aunt, Todd and Tammy Roberts of Louisiana; and their sons, Todd Anthony (Crystal) Sisco, Eric (Taylor) Roberts, and Jackson (Madison) Roberts. Also, her aunt and uncle, Pauline and Dwayne Owen of Texas; their two children, David Navarro Owen and Colin and wife, Moria Owen, and aunt and uncle, Rosemarie and Dan Studler; their children, Heather Studer, Becca Sutherland, Eric Wissler and Robert.
Laura was preceded in death by her mother, Elise Anne Navarro. Hopefully they are riding horses and loving on their beloved fur babies together through the pasture of Heaven.
Laura was also preceded by grandparents, Harold Lloyd Roberts, Marquita and George LeLeux.