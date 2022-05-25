Funeral service for Latitica Diana Elmore will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, in Calvary Assembly of God with Rev. Duane Elmore and Rev. Gayle Repp officiating.
Burial will follow in Cache Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Latitica “Diana” Elmore stepped over into Heaven on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Lawton, at the age of 73. She was born Dec. 25, 1948, in Weatherford, to Billy E. and Norene (Rhoads) Dunn. She grew up in Del City, and was a 1967 graduate of Del City High School. She married Byron G. Elmore on Nov. 17, 1972, in Oklahoma City.
Diana had worked as a secretary for B&H Floor Company in Del City and following her marriage assumed the role of “Pastor’s Wife”. She and Byron moved to Lawton in 1974 from Kingman, Kansas and accepted a ministry position at Calvary Assembly of God. She worked in the church office as secretary for many years and served as Christian Education Administrator assisting Sunday School teachers with whatever they needed. Her most cherished role was that of homemaker, taking care of the needs of her husband and children.
She was a great cook and could bake amazing chocolate chip cookies. She also participated in fundraising for the March of Dimes and assisted with the neighborhood American Cancer Society drives.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Byron G Elmore, of the home; three children and their spouses: Jessica Elmore-Johnson and Leon, Copperas Cove, Texas; Jonathan Elmore and Stacey, Broken Arrow, and Jacinda Manuel and Allen, Norman; nine grandchildren: Rebekah Johnson; Sierra Naradasu and husband Rama; Rachel Johnson; Hadassah Johnson; Mason Elmore; Olivia Elmore; Isaac Campbell; Lane Oliver and Emmitt Oliver; her favorite brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Lisa Dunn; her favorite sister, Marsha Dunn; mother-in-law, Mona Fay Elmore; three phenomenal brothers-in-law and wonderful sisters-in-law, David and Rhonda Elmore, Lonnie and Pam Elmore, and Duane and Misty Elmore, and a host of nieces and nephews and an uncountable number of friends and loved ones.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.